Toyota Teases Third bz EV After Unveiling bZ3 In China

Alongside the unveiling of the Toyota bZ3 in the Chinese market, the Japanese car manufacturer has teased another EV that will be its third bZ-branded model. Just a single teaser image of the EV has been released. It shows the car from the rear three-quarter angle and while small design details are hard to see, it does have a different shape to the bZ3 and has a hatchback-style trunk. The rear decklid also sits quite high and there is a pronounced shark fin antenna. Little else is known about the design of this new model but given the similarities between the bZ3 and the bZ4X, we think it’s safe to say that the front fascia of the third bZ model will be quite familiar.



