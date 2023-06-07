Toyota Teases US Bound Land Cruiser For The First Time

Toyota has released a teaser for the new US-spec Land Cruiser, giving us our first look at the iconic off-roader.

The shadowy image shows the new model is a large brute, dwarfing the original Land Cruiser parked opposite. “With 65 years of heritage, you can choose to slow down or reinvent yourself. We chose the latter. Stay tuned for more updates,” said Toyota. While that doesn’t sound like much, the automaker has given us a clue.

By saying the Land Cruiser has been reinvented, Toyota could be implying the model we will be receiving isn’t the same as the rest of the world.