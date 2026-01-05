Toyota Tells Venezuelan Employees To Work From Home After Military Raid

Toyota Motor Corp, the world's largest automaker by production, has reportedly asked its employees in Venezuela to work from home.
 
The Japanese automaker asked its employees to work remotely as the company monitors the situation, according to a spokesperson for the company cited by Bloomberg in a report on Monday. However, the directive isn't affecting the company's production and sales activities in the country, the report suggests.
 
Toyota's plant in Cumaná, once a producer of models such as the Corolla, has been repeatedly disrupted by Venezuela’s prolonged economic crisis.


