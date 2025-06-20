Toyota Thinks It's SUVs Are Too Boring - Vows To Be More "Zesty"

Take a look at the photos below. It’s the Toyota Corolla Cross. It’s not exactly the most exciting crossover to look at, is it? It’s been five years since Toyota decided to create an SUV version of its popular Corolla, and while it has helped cater to an ever-growing number of shoppers not interested in small hatchbacks, it doesn’t exactly tug at the heartstrings – even after its recent facelift. This perhaps explains why sales are down in Europe. Through the first four months of this year, Toyota managed to sell 11,259 examples across Europe. That makes it the region’s 25th best-selling compact model, but it was down 14 percent from the year prior. Perhaps more telling is the fact that across the same period, the C-HR, with its much more striking and flamboyant design, sold 41,950 units, representing a 9.6 percent gain over 2024.



