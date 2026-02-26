Toyota Throws $6500 On The Hood Of New bZ Woodland EVs

t's only been a few weeks since Toyota's new bZ Woodland electric hit the market, and it's already facing something unbelievable for a new vehicle from the brand. While most new Toyotas hit the lots with dealers trying to raise prices through markups, the Woodland is already on sale.

Toyota is offering up to $6,500 off of the new model already, which can't be a good sign. The slightly cheaper and even newer C-HR is getting big deals too.

The Toyota Woodland EV is a new model, larger than the bZ that Toyota still sells. With 375 horsepower, it is the most powerful EV Toyota has ever sold. With 281 miles of range, it can also drive the furthest between charges.