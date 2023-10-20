Toyota To Adopt Tesla Charging Standard

The North American Charging Standard (NACS) continues to solidify its dominance as Toyota and Lexus have become the latest automakers to embrace the Tesla-designed charging port.



We’ll start seeing the port on vehicles in 2025, including on Toyota’s three-row electric crossover that will be made in Kentucky.



While the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ use the Combined Charging System (CCS), buyers won’t be forgotten. Quite the opposite as the brands will offer a CCS to NACS adaptor in 2025. While an adaptor isn’t ideal, owners will be able to use stations with CCS or NACS chargers.





Read Article