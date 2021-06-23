Toyota To Begin Allowing US Workers To Ditch The Mask With Proof Of Vaccination

Toyota Motor North America will allow some of its U.S. manufacturing and office employees to work without a mask beginning next month if they provide proof of vaccination and wear a "company-issued identifier."

The policy will apply July 5 to production facilities in Missouri and Tennessee and July 12 to headquarters in Plano, Texas, as well as plants in Indiana and Kentucky, a company spokesman confirmed. Toyota's remaining facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will retain their mask requirements for all workers, following local health guidelines.