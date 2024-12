Toyota plans to build an electric vehicle factory in Shanghai for its luxury Lexus brand, media reports said on Tuesday, at a time when many foreign automakers are struggling in China.

The world's top-selling automaker aims to bring the factory online around 2027 and will operate it without a local partner, Japan's Nikkei business daily said, citing sources.

That would make it the first Japanese vehicle factory of its kind in China, according to the Nikkei.