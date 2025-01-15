Toyota To Begin Raiding Names From Past Models Rather Than Creating New Nonsensical Ones

Toyota is set to raid more of its back catalogue for names of future electric models, rather than continue the alphanumerical naming convention it started with the bZ4X.

The bZ4X arrived in 2022 as Toyota's first EV, with 'bZ' standing for 'beyond zero' (emissions), 4 being the size of the car in Toyota lexicon and 'X' referring to it being a crossover.

However, the Japanese firm's second EV, the Urban Cruiser, ditches that naming convention in favour of a name from its extensive back catalogue.