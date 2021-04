Toyota will build two new three-row, electrified crossovers at its plant in Princeton, Indiana. One of them will carry Lexus branding, which will be the first model from the premium marque to come from this factory.

Toyota isn't identifying either of the vehicles yet or specifying when they arrive. The automaker says the crossover are "designed with the active Gen Y American Family in mind." Both have seating for up to eight people across three rows.