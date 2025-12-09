Toyota To Build Land Cruiser And RAV4 EV Models In The United States

The automotive industry never stops moving, and the latest on Toyota proves it. The Japanese automaker is reportedly moving production of the next Lexus ES from the U.S. back to Japan. On the flip side, it’ll begin building two new electric SUVs, including one that’ll likely carry the Land Cruiser name, here in Kentucky. This shouldn’t come as a wild surprise because Toyota has hinted at an electric Land Cruiser for a few years. In addition, sedan sales are slowing in the States while crossovers and SUVs continue their trend of popularity. To that end, by focusing on building and selling SUVs in the States, rather than sedans, Toyota can also avoid tariffs on its most popular models.



Read Article