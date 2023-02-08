Toyota To Build Subaru's New Three Row Electric SUV In Kentucky

Toyota reportedly plans to build a new Subaru three-row electric crossover in 2025 at its plant in Kentucky alongside a similar vehicle that will be sold under its core brand.

According to people with knowledge of the plans cited by Automotive News, Toyota will start making the Subaru EV shortly after it begins manufacturing its own version of the three-row electric SUV, which is tentatively called the bZ5X.

The name of Subaru's three-row electric crossover and other details have not been announced, but the report is consistent with Subaru's May announcement that it planned four battery-powered crossovers in its lineup by 2026.