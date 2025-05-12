Toyota To Challenge The Elite With The GR GT But Is 641HP Enough In The Age Of 1000HP Corvettes?

Toyota is about to rejoin the high-performance major league with an all-new V8-powered supercar that’ll rival the McLaren Artura, Mercedes-AMG GT, Aston Martin Vantage S and Porsche 911 GT3. 
 
Called the GR GT, this bespoke coupé features a fresh engine, chassis, transmission and hybrid system that won’t just do battle with Europe’s finest on the road, but also on the world’s racing circuits, because a GT3 version has been developed, too. 
 
Toyota hasn’t revealed pricing or availability for the UK yet, but this should be a global model thanks to a CO2-friendly hybrid system. We also don’t know whether the total number built will be limited, but for now we can revel in its high-performance specs until we drive the car next year. 


