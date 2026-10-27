Toyota To Crawl Into The 2026 SEMA Show On Treads

Just because the trails become covered in snow doesn't mean the fun has to stop. That's why Toyota is introducing a lineup of concept vehicles prepped for winter weather supremacy.

You know the Trailhunter team. Now it's time to meet the Snowhunter family. Toyota has taken the Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia and given each a camo-clad makeover for hostile weather conditions. Each one offers a unique take on a shared formula.

All of the vehicles wear Snowhunter camouflage livery, white powder-coated snow tracks, gloss black trim, Rigid auxiliary lights, and a lift to make sure you can clear the snow and so the tracks don't run the bodywork.