Toyota To Dabble In Rockets Like Space X

A subtle but obvious dig at Tesla CEO Elon Musk came from none other than Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda at CES 2025 yesterday, amid his keynote speech about the Woven City project in Japan. That development is part of Toyota's goal of transitioning from being a traditional car company to one focused on "producing mobility and happiness for all," as officials put it. But as part of Toyota's branching out into new areas, it's also investing ¥7 billion ($44 million) into the Japanese private spaceflight company Interstellar Technologies Inc. That investment comes from the automaker's technology division, Woven by Toyota, and as Bloomberg confirmed, Toyota will gain a seat on Interstellar Technologies' board of directors. The two companies have been collaborating in other ways since 2020.



Read Article