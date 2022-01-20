Toyota To Debut Brand New Sequoia On Tuesday

Agent009 submitted on 1/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:08:50 AM

Views : 288 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The next-generation Toyota Sequoia will be making an official debut on January 25. The company hasn't dropped many details regarding the highly anticipated full-size SUV but we can expect it to introduce a plethora of new technologies as well as the much-needed TNGA-F chassis. If true, this model will evolve to share its bones with the Toyota Tundra, recently departed Land Cruiser 300, and Lexus LX.

Using theTNGA-F platform could mean that the upcoming Sequoia will maintain a body-on-frame structure but ditch its rear double-wishbone axle for a multilink setup. On the higher-spec Tundra and LC300, this system benefits from a linear solenoid adaptive variable suspension for enhanced capability and comfort. This is likely to be the same case on this SUV.



Read Article


Toyota To Debut Brand New Sequoia On Tuesday

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)