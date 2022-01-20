Toyota To Debut Brand New Sequoia On Tuesday

The next-generation Toyota Sequoia will be making an official debut on January 25. The company hasn't dropped many details regarding the highly anticipated full-size SUV but we can expect it to introduce a plethora of new technologies as well as the much-needed TNGA-F chassis. If true, this model will evolve to share its bones with the Toyota Tundra, recently departed Land Cruiser 300, and Lexus LX. Using theTNGA-F platform could mean that the upcoming Sequoia will maintain a body-on-frame structure but ditch its rear double-wishbone axle for a multilink setup. On the higher-spec Tundra and LC300, this system benefits from a linear solenoid adaptive variable suspension for enhanced capability and comfort. This is likely to be the same case on this SUV.