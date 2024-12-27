Toyota To Debut Mysterious RAV4 Dark Side Performance Concept In January

Toyota is getting ready for the Tokyo Auto Salon. While doing the countdown, the automaker is preparing its RAV4 Dark Side Performance concept car. A teaser video shows what seems to be a crossover focused on street performance rather than off-roading.

The Japanese auto giant is trying to erase the sales decline of this year and to attract younger customers. That is why it is preparing to roll out more interesting features for its already existing models.

To revive the fifth generation of the RAV4, which has already been on the market for the past six years, Toyota is working on a Dark Side version. The automaker does not disclose much about the upcoming concept car, but calling it "The Dark Side Performance" is quite relevant.