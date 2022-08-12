Toyota To Discount 2023 Prius To Owners That Opt For Over The Air Updates

Toyota’s leasing unit, Kinto, announced its new “Unlimited” service this week for Japanese customers beginning with the next gen 2023 Prius. The new product will bring down monthly payments for Prius customers in Japan who opt for over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, keeping their cars up to date for longer to help them hold onto their value for longer. If Japanese customers agree to the optional service, which brings regular over-the-air updates to the new Prius (and more cars in the future), their monthly payments could be reduced by as much as 10 percent. This marks the first time that Toyota will update safety features, like the collision avoidance system, for vehicles on the road.



