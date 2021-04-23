Toyota To Field A Turbocharged Hydrogen Powered Race Car In A 24 Hour Race

Ah, hydrogen. Lots of people out there who love combustion see its potential to preserve the concept of engines in an increasingly electric world. Toyota has been going really hard on it for a good bit now, both for fuel cells and the brand's occasional rumbles about keeping the fires of combustion stoked. This, though, is a big move from Toyota to develop it, not just in a lab but on the track in a 24-hour race. The car it developed is a modified Corolla Sport with a turbocharged three-cylinder. Impressively, it will be entered in the Super Taikyu Series' 24-hour event at Fuji, from May 21-23 this year. That's a big chance to take, especially for an endurance race, so you have to respect Toyota's enthusiasm to drive itself straight into a really tough challenge.



