Toyota To Forge Ahead On ICE Powerplant Development In The Era Of EVs

Compared to many automakers, Toyota has taken its time before fully shifting to electrification. So much so that company ex-CEO and Chairman Akio Toyoda, also known as Morizo, announced that combustion engines would stay in Toyota's portfolio amid the EV era.



During a presentation at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon where the updated GR Yaris was revealed, Morizo disclosed that Toyota president Koji Sato and other members of the management agreed with his proposal to continue developing combustion engines. However, the gas-fed power units are expected to be paired with eco-friendly technologies to help contribute to carbon neutrality.





