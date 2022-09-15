Toyota To Go Even More Hardcore On GR Yaris - 300 HP On The Way

The embargo for the GR Corolla has finally lifted, which means we're allowed to tell you that the standard car is superb. The limited edition lightweight Morizo is even better, but that's to be expected from a car named after the CEO's racing nickname. We have some more GR-related news, but it's bittersweet. The GR Yaris is getting the more powerful 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine used in the GR Corolla Morizo Edition. Both cars use the same 1.6-liter turbocharged triple, and in the Yaris, it produces 257 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. In the Morizo, the power is dialed up to 300 hp and 295 lb-ft.



