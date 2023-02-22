Toyota To Have US Built EVs In Production As Early As 2025

Toyota will build electric vehicles in the United States as early as 2025 at its Kentucky plant, which is currently the company’s biggest manufacturing facility worldwide.

The report comes via Nikkei, which writes that Toyota’s new president, Koji Sato, has signaled that pivoting towards EVs will become a priority during his tenure after the Japanese brand got its share of criticism for being late to the electrification game and arguing against EV-only extremists.

Despite being the world’s biggest carmaker, Toyota only made about 24,000 EVs under its own and the Lexus brands in 2022, while Tesla sold more than 1 million cars in the same year.