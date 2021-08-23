Toyota To Idle Almost Every US Factory EXCEPT The Texas Tundra Plant

Toyota has so far avoided any significant production pauses due to the chip shortage, though that streak of good fortune is coming to an end. A problem that has plagued nearly every other automaker has finally found Toyota, and it’s looking to steal nearly 40 percent of the company’s global production next month as the company idles factories in the US, Canada, Mexico, and other parts of the world. Toyota said it could lose up to 360,000 vehicles globally through September, with Toyota North America telling Automotive News that it alone could lose 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles. TNA’s parent company estimates 80,000 losses in the region



