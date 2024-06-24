Toyota To Invest Over Half A Billion Dollars To Expand Texas Truck Plant

Toyota seems unstoppable. The auto giant is investing more than half a billion dollars to boost the capabilities of its Texas plant, where it builds the Tundra, the Tacoma, and the Sequoia.

Toyota is on a mission to expand its footprint in the state of Texas. The production center already covers 500,000 square feet. Based on the $531 million investment planned for the facility, Toyota will increase its capacity in San Antonio, where it also builds drivetrain parts.

The move will create 400 new jobs, which Toyota labels as long-term and high-quality positions. Operating over the past two decades, the carmaker's Texas plant has been rolling out trucks and SUVs. More than 181,000 vehicles, some of the toughest currently on the road, saw the light of day there last year.