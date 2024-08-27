Toyota To Keep Selling Non Hybrid Camry's In Some Markets

While the heavily revised 2025 Toyota Camry is a hybrid-only affair in the US, it’s not entirely waving goodbye to traditional powertrains elsewhere. Take the Middle East, for example, where the new Camry has debuted with a good old-fashioned gasoline engine, alongside its self-charging hybrid sibling.

The 2.5-liter VVTi four-cylinder engine churns out 201 hp (150 kW / 204 PS) and 240 Nm (177 lb-ft) of torque, mirroring the previous generation’s power. This is 26 hp (19 kW / 26 PS) shy of the hybrid’s combined output in the same market. Unlike the hybrid, this engine is paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic, not the e-CVT.