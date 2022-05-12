Toyota To Launch 5 More Branded BZ Electric Vehicles In The EU By 2026

Toyota has announced plans to launch five new all-electric models in Europe under the bZ sub-brand by 2026, in addition to the existing bZ4X midsize SUV



The first EV model to arrive will be a small car, expected to debut in 2023, Toyota Motor Europe head Matt Harrison told Automotive News Europe at Toyota's Kenshiki forum in Brussels. He said the confirmation that Toyota will expand its full-electric passenger-car lineup "indicates our clear commitment to battery-electric vehicles." A separate source within the company said this particular EV will be an SUV, likely be the production version of the Toyota bZ Small Crossover Concept previewed in Tokyo alongside more than a dozen other EV studies a year ago. Besides the small crossover, the upcoming Toyota bZ lineup will include compact SUVs and crossovers as well as three larger models. The bZ models will be sold internationally, not just in Europe.



Read Article