Toyota To Limit GR Corolla Production To Just 8,000 Units

The Toyota GR Corolla is a long-awaited follow-up to the GR Yaris that will be available to the US market. For fans of the Japanese manufacturer, this is a landmark reveal as it finally allows the TNGA-C-based hatch the juice to challenge the likes of the Volkswagen Golf R. Of course, with a car that is destined to be in demand like this, concerns relating to supply are being raised.

Toyota has been subject to a series of production delays due to supply chain issues and Covid-19 outbreaks. This has affected global stock of models such as the Yaris as well as the Land Cruiser 300, and even the four-pot GR Supra. When it comes to the GR Corolla though, the company assures that producing enough units to meet demand will not be an issue.