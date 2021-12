Drivers who own a Toyota that was made in 2018 or newer will have to pay a fee to use the key fob to remotely start their vehicles, according to The Drive.

The Japanese carmaker is offering the convenience in a subscription service, called Remote Connect, that costs $8 a month or $80 for the year.

The fee will be charged to all vehicles built after November 12, 2018 and owners must be enrolled in a subscription to use the key fob.