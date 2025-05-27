Toyota To Move Toyota GR Corolla Production To The UK For Export To The US Market

Toyota is looking at building the GR Corolla hot hatch in the UK in a bid to cater to massive demand in the US. According to a new report from Reuters, the Japanese company is considering spending £41 million to establish a new line at its factory in Burnaston, Derbyshire. The factory already produces the regular Corolla hatchback and estate for the UK and mainland European markets. The new line would give it the capacity to build around 10,000 examples of the GR Corolla annually, for export to the US, Reuters said.



