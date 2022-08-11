Toyota To Offer Aftermarket Off Road Accessories Through Dealers

Toyota knows that its customers want to add off-road accessories to their vehicles. It’s one reason it brought several impressive off-road-focused vehicles to SEMA this year. It’s also why the brand is making a new push to offer desirable upgrades and accessories through its Associated Accessories Products program. This gives buyers the chance to have their vehicle precisely as they’d like from the factory with the warranty intact. On top of that, accessory purchases can also be rolled into their vehicle financing. Toyota’s big four, the Sequoia, Tundra, 4Runner, and Tacoma, are popular vehicles. And customers often customize them with expensive parts after the initial purchase. Toyota is hoping that its new AAP program will bring some of that cash back in-house while benefiting customers at the same time.