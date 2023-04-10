Toyota To Partner With Suzuki On Small EV SUV For 2025

Toyota has recently intensified its electrification strategy, and it appears that among the upcoming EVs, there is a ‘baby’ SUV that is reportedly in development through a collaboration with Suzuki. While details are limited, this model is now rumored to debut in 2025 and may potentially be the production version of the Toyota bZ Small Crossover Concept pictured here.

Toyota and Suzuki have close ties, engaging in mutual vehicle rebadging and technology exchange to meet their respective market demands worldwide. Several collaborative projects between the two companies are already available for purchase in regions including Europe, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia.