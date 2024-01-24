Toyota To Position Century Brand As A Rolls Royce Rival

The Toyota Century SUV debuted last year as Japan's Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and now the Century nameplate will directly rival the Goodwood-based automaker as its own standalone ultra-luxury brand, head and shoulders above anything that Lexus will ever offer.



The confirmation came from Forbes after speaking with an unnamed Toyota executive at the recently concluded Tokyo Auto Salon. When asked why the Century GRMN, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda's own bespoke take on the luxury SUV, isn't sold as a Lexus product, the executive confirmed the brand's future status in the market.



"Ah no, the Century will actually be positioned above the Lexus brand as an extra luxurious brand," said the executive. That the executive has been left unnamed suggests that this isn't necessarily news Toyota wanted broken for some time.









