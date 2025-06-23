Toyota To Raise Prices On Average By $270 In July But Not Because Of Tariffs

Toyota Motor Corp. will raise the prices of several U.S. vehicle models beginning in July, with increases exceeding $200 on average. The price adjustments will affect both Toyota- and Lexus-branded vehicles, with Toyota models seeing an average hike of $270 and Lexus models rising by $208, according to a company spokesperson.

The pricing update, set to take effect next month, is part of a routine revision influenced by market dynamics, competitive pricing, and other economic factors. While the automaker has not specified which models will be affected, the change reflects broader cost pressures within the industry, including continued inflation and elevated import costs.