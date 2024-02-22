Toyota To Recall 280,000 Tundra, Sequoias, And LX 600 Vehicles For Transmission Defect

In certain respects it's shaping up to be a very rough week for Japanese carmaker Toyota, after its dealings in the U.S. have been impacted by no less than three recall actions. Granted, two of them are more of a hassle than a real issue when it comes to both the number of vehicles involved (just a few thousand units) and the issues that prompted the recalls - stuff like rearview image display and poor welds on the fold-down seats. But the one we're here to learn about now is a bit more serious. Toyota said this week it will be recalling a total of 280,000 vehicles on the American market, from the Toyota Tundra, Toyota Sequoia, and Lexus LX 600 families. Because these three share components, they are affected by the same issue, one that has to do with the transmission.



