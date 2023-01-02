Toyota To Replace The e-TNGA Architecture Used For The bZ4X After Global Recall

Toyota shocked the automotive world when it announced its CEO, Akio Toyoda, would step down in April. We’ve learned that the Japanese carmaker is also working on a new EV-only platform to replace the e-TNGA architecture used for the bZ4X.



Akio Toyoda announced he is stepping down from the CEO role in April, leaving current Lexus boss Koji Sato at the helm. It isn’t clear what prompted Toyoda to make such a decision, but he said something interesting in his announcement. “The new team can do what I can’t do. I now need to take a step back in order to let young people enter the new chapter of what the future of mobility should be like.”







