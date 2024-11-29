Toyota To Retire 429HP GR Supra With Final Edition

The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota's motorsport and performance vehicle brand is ready to give up on one of its ambitions - the GR Supra is about to meet its end, though not before a fresh Supra "A90 Final Edition" comes out to play in just 300 units sold worldwide. TGR is not only preoccupied with the World Rally Championship, sportscar racing, Rally-raid, and even Formula One but also has the duty to develop fresh technologies for the Gazoo Racing (GR) sub-brand of Toyota performance cars. There are currently three tiers – the base GR-S (GR Sport) series, which is as vast as possible; the core GR series featuring the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, GR86, and GR Supra, as well as the flagship GRMN series. Well, although the few fans it has left after Toyota decided to ally with BMW and produce the GR Supra based on the Z4 at Magna Steyr in Austria were hoping and craving for a GRMN finale of the fifth-generation sports car, the reality might be a little different. It's possible that our spy photographer partners might have caught a glimpse of the new, "partially upgraded" Supra 3.0-liter or the special series GR Supra 'A90 Final Edition' testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.



