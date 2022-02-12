Toyota To Sell Corolla GR In Japan Via Lottery System

The GR Corolla has gone on sale today in Japan, but you can't just head to your local dealer and buy one like it was originally announced in June when the hot hatch was revealed. Instead, you'll have to apply to order the performance machine by entering a lottery. The first batch of production cars is limited to 500 units for the regular version and just 70 for the more extreme Morizo Edition with two seats and an extra 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) of torque. The applications can be registered until December 18 for the spicier derivative at GR Garage locations nationwide. Should you stick to the standard GR Corolla, purchasing lottery applications can be done online until December 19. On January 6, the 70 people lucky enough to be given the opportunity to buy the Morizo Edition will be announced. The list of the other 500 customers who will be able to claim the standard car will be published a day later. Deliveries for both flavors are scheduled to commence in spring 2023.



