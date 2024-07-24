Toyota To Stay Safe With 2025 Rav4 Formula To Keep Momentum Going

The next-generation Toyota RAV4, slated for a 2025 arrival, is unlikely to undergo a dramatic transformation. As Toyota’s top-selling SUV, the company is reportedly opting for a cautious approach, prioritizing strategic refinements over radical changes to preserve its winning formula.

In the first half of 2024, the RAV4 accounted for nearly a quarter of Toyota’s US sales, with 248,295 units (+33%). 111,526 of them were hybrids and 17,074 plug-in hybrids, resulting in a 52 percent sales mix for electrified RAV4s.