Toyota To Target The EU With Hydrogen Powered Pickup

Agent009 submitted on 9/17/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:18 AM

Views : 466 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

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Toyota’s popular Hilux pickup truck is getting a hydrogen-powered version in 2028, the company confirmed earlier this week. The all-new Hilux FCEV will be the first commercially available hydrogen fuel cell mid-size pickup in Europe, where it will join the all-electric and mild-hybrid versions of the legendary nameplate.
 
Using a similar powertrain as the Mirai sedan, the production version of the hydrogen-powered truck will need roughly five minutes to refuel, which is vastly quicker than the Hilux EV’s 30-minute 10-to-80% top-up time. What’s more, Toyota targets 248 miles (400 kilometers) of driving range on a full tank for the FCEV model, significantly more than the 159 miles (257 km) offered by the EV, and a 5,512-pound (2,500-kilogram) towing capacity, up from the EV’s maximum 4,410 lbs (2,000 kg) capacity.
 


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Toyota To Target The EU With Hydrogen Powered Pickup

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