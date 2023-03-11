Toyota To Test Electric Trucks In Thailand As Taxis

Toyota has showed a whole bunch of EV concepts over the past two years, but the reality is its showrooms desperately need more electric cars. The automaker only sells a handful of battery-electric vehicles globally at the moment: the bZ4X SUV, the China-exclusive bZ3 sedan, and the Lexus RZ and UX 300e. But a fourth one will soon be added to the list of production Toyota EVs, but only in Thailand and only in limited numbers: an all-electric pickup truck.



The automaker said it will soon start a trial with the new EV in Thailand, a market where pickup trucks make up almost half of total vehicle sales. Pras Ganesh, executive vice president of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing, told Reuters that engineers are working on adapting Toyota electric pickups to local conditions. According to Ganesh, a small batch of battery-electric pickups will be deployed as taxis in the city of Pattaya in early 2024.





