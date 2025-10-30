Toyota To Use Solid State Batteries In 2027 Performance EV Model

Toyota is on track to launch solid-state batteries (SSB) in a production car by 2028 – and it is set to deploy the bold new technology first in a performance electric car.

 
Toyota is one of several mainstream car makers investing in the development of SSB technology, which has long been viewed as a crucial next step for electric vehicle development, with its potential to significantly reduce the weight and size of battery packs while increasing performance.
 
SSBs are much more energy dense than the lithium ion batteries widely used in EVs today so allow for much longer ranges while occupying the same physical footprint - and are therefore key to reducing the height of EVs.


