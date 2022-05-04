Toyota Trademark Filings Hint At New Lexus Flagship SUV

Toyota files a new trademark at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark's for TX550h+, under the classification of "automobiles and structural parts thereof." The trademark was submitted on March 16, 2022.

This will be the third trademark application by the Japanese automaker in relation to the TX, following the submissions for TX350 and TX500h trademarks in 2020; both are still marked as "live" as of this writing.

As we all know, this alphanumeric naming convention is used on Lexus vehicles, the luxury arm of Toyota. The 'X' represents that the vehicle is an SUV/crossover while the 'h' tells us that it's a hybrid.