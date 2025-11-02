Toyota Trademarks GR Celica Name In Brazil

Toyota has confirmed the Celica nameplate is making a comeback, set to be sold alongside the next-generation GR 86. Now, a newly uncovered trademark filing suggests the revived model will be called the GR Celica, bringing it in line with Toyota’s performance-focused GR lineup.
 
The trademark was filed by Toyota Motor Corporation with Brazil’s National Institute of Industrial Property and Ministry of Economy, with an application date of January 15 and a publishing date of February 4. Unfortunately, beyond the name, the filing doesn’t offer any new details about the upcoming eighth-generation sports car.


