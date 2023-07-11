Toyota Trademarks Land Cruiser FJ Nameplate - Are You Ready For An Affordable Offroader?

Toyota has something fun up its sleeve. After securing the “Land Hopper” moniker, which we all now know ended up being used for an electric three-wheeler concept, the automaker has now filed a trademark for the “Land Cruiser FJ” name in Japan hinting at a new model.



Although the specific application of the name at Japan’s patent office remains uncertain, what we do know is that Toyota is actively developing a new compact SUV to complement its latest full-sized Land Cruisers, including the 250 and the 300 series.





