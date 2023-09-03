Toyota Trademarks Lexus LX700h As A Luxury Off Roader

The Toyota Motor Corporation has filed a trademark application for the name "LX700h" with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. The trademark was discovered by the 4thGenTacoma forum, while CarBuzz discovered the same filing with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines. This indicates that a hybrid Lexus LX must be in the cards. We agree with its assessment, as the "h" at the end of the nomenclature has been part of Lexus' hybrid range since the introduction of the Lexus CT200h more than a decade ago. The figure Lexus chose is a bit of a mystery, though. The highest figure ever used was 600 on the previous-generation LS 600h, equipped with a 5.0-liter V8, two electric motors, and nickel-metal hydride battery packs. Despite the name, the power output was only 438 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque.



