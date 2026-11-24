Last month’s Super Taikyu Round 6 had plenty of metal to look at, but the most interesting thing Toyota said there had nothing to do with horsepower or lap times. Speaking to the company's official magazine, Toyota Times, Tomoya Takahashi, president of Gazoo Racing, explained why the company keeps investing in sports cars. It boils down to one worry: that people will stop caring about driving. Takahashi opens with a simple premise. To him, cars are the ultimate objects of passion, and people will always love the thrill of driving. No enthusiast will argue with that. What makes his comments notable is who's saying it: an executive at one of the world's biggest automakers, not someone running a small boutique brand with a niche audience to flatter. Sure, Gazoo Racing is now a separate sub-brand, but it still sits firmly under the Toyota umbrella.



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