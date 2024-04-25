Toyota Unveils bZ3C And BZ3X EVs For Chinese Market

Toyota has unveiled two new electric vehicles at the 2024 Auto China (aka the Beijing Motor Show) for the lucrative Chinese market. The all-new bZ3C and bZ3X are the latest step in Toyota’s multi-faceted approach to carbon-neutral motoring. While the rest of the world seems to be leaning towards hybrids and PHEVs, sales of battery-electric vehicles remain high in China. And if Toyota wants to cater to all of its customers, this is an excellent place to start. These newcomers are an evolution of the bZ Sport Crossover and the bZ FlexSpace concepts that were revealed last year.



