Toyota Urban Cruiser Returns As An Electric SUV

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is making a return, this time as a small electric SUV – and for the first time we’ve been given the opportunity to see what’s in store in the cabin.
 
Among the key elements are boxy air vents, a panel spanning the dash that houses a 10.25-inch driver’s display and the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, plus a large sunroof and a sliding rear bench to improve boot space or rear-seat legroom. 
 
Trim levels have also been announced, with the Urban Cruiser coming in Icon, Design or Excel specifications. All cars will get 18-inch alloy wheels, the aforementioned driver’s display and infotainment screens, a reversing camera and keyless entry. Mid-spec Design models will add a heated steering wheel and seats, plus auto-folding door mirrors, while top-spec Excel variants benefit from a premium JBL sound system and that large sunroof.


