Toyota Want's US Money For Investing In The US When Others Didn't

While homegrown brands like Ford and General Motors maintain a strong presence in the U.S., Toyota continues to challenge their dominance, so much so that the Japanese automaker has invested over $50 billion in the country. But one of the biggest headwinds in the American car market, especially for foreign automakers, is tariffs, with Toyota expected to incur nearly $7 billion in tariff costs for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. German luxury brand Audi recently showed that there could be a tariff workaround after announcing plans to build its first U.S. plant in Georgia, with the Trump administration reportedly offering tariff relief in return. Toyota, meanwhile, operates 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and plans a $3.6 billion expansion of its existing plant in Texas. Given its massive U.S. manufacturing network, Toyota is now looking to receive a similar concession.



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