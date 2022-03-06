Toyota Wants A Small Pickup To Challenge The Santa Cruz And Maverick

Agent009 submitted on 6/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:41:43 PM

Views : 188 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motortrend.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz are off to a good start. Despite the chip shortage and supply chain challenges, the two small pickup trucks are flying off dealer's lots, and some customers have even experienced dealer markups given the high demand. The favorable return of the compact pickup truck is under high scrutiny at Toyota, as the Japanese automaker is looking at the possibility of introducing a small unibody pickup of its own to compete against the Maverick and Santa Cruz.

 

 In an interview with MotorTrend during a Toyota event at the company's Texas headquarters, Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota Motor North America, and Cooper Ericksen, group vice president of product planning and strategy, said they are looking at the compact pickup segment, and hinted we could be seeing a new product in the future.

Read Article


Toyota Wants A Small Pickup To Challenge The Santa Cruz And Maverick

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)